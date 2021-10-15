Carrie Underwood Hits the Stage in Cutoff Shorts & Sky-High Fringed Booties

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Carrie Underwood’s on-stage style is back and bolder than ever.

The “Before He Cheats” singer gave fans a look at her ensemble for the CMA Summer Jam in Nashville as she previewed her set for an upcoming Las Vegas show. For the performance, Underwood opted for a casual monochrome style in a cutoff black tank top and matching jean shorts; the raw-hem shorts came adorned with light-catching silver fringe and a chunky belt buckle.

The fringe of her bottoms was then echoed on her choice of footwear — a studded black leather bootie complete with an over 4-inch heeled lift.

Earlier this week, the country star showed off another side to her style as she tended to her plants on Wednesday. Keeping things relaxed, Underwood layered a soft white top under a quilted vest with coordinating sweats and sneakers from Adidas.

When it comes to gym footwear, the “Remind Me” singer is a huge fan of Adidas UltraBoost sneakers. Underwood also owns an all-black version of the sneaker as well as an all-white take on the brand’s Ultraboost 19 silhouette. She also debuted a metallic gold and white colorway in May 2020 and an all-pink design with her Fit52 workout program last year; the sneaker comes equipped with flexible Primeknit uppers and dual-density cushioning for support and responsiveness.

Similar styles to Underwood’s pick this week retail for $120 at Adidas.com.

Underwood debuted her Calia brand in 2015 and has since gone on to create a series of seasonal workout-ready pieces. The award-winning country artist also signed on as a global ambassador for cosmetics brand Almay in 2014. Though she can oftentimes be spotted in athleisure and sneakers, she also rotates in heels from brands like Jimmy Choo and René Caovilla. In addition to Adidas pairs, Underwood also prefers running shoes from Altra; she even debuted her Escalante sneakers from the brand in July of last year.

