Carrie Underwood Is Ready for Vegas in a Puff-Sleeve Romper & Stiletto Booties

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Carrie Underwood’s Las Vegas residency is coming and we don’t think we’re ready.

The “Before He Cheats” singer teased promotions for her upcoming show on Instagram last night, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot for the series. Underwood’s look highlighted a trendy puff-sleeve romper cinched with a metallic belt and coordinating black leather stiletto booties.

Puffed sleeves are one of this year’s must-have trends. Utilized in both dresses and shirts, the exaggerated silhouette allows for a retro-chic touch in an ode to the ’80s; major stars including Lady Gaga, Kate Upton, Zendaya and more frequent the trend as brands like Khaite, Dries Van Noten and Christopher John Rogers incorporated it into their latest collections.

On Sunday, Underwood herself found the perfect at-home Halloween costume.

The country singer pulled together pieces from her closet and made good use of face paint to become a spooky skeleton on Sunday, layering a black sweater over coordinating leggings. The look also included sleek knee-high boots complete with an edgy buckled strap around the ankle.

When it comes to footwear, the “Remind Me” singer is a huge fan of Adidas sneakers. In particular, Underwood owns an all-black version of the brand’s signature Ultraboost sneaker as well as an all-white take on the brand’s Ultraboost 19 silhouette. She also debuted a metallic gold and white colorway in May 2020 and an all-pink design with her Fit52 workout program last year.

To match her Three Stripes sneakers, Underwood debuted her Calia brand in 2015 and has since gone on to create a series of seasonal workout-ready pieces. The award-winning artist also signed on as a global ambassador for cosmetics brand Almay in 2014. Though she can oftentimes be spotted in athleisure and sneakers, Underwood also rotates in heels from brands like Jimmy Choo and René Caovilla. In addition to Adidas pairs, the “Two Black Cadillacs” singer also prefers running shoes from Altra; she even debuted her Escalante sneakers from the brand in July of last year.

Feeling inspired? Model boots like Carrie Underwood in these similar pairs.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Schutz Mikki Boots, $148.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Nine West Teoy 8 Booties, $120.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Madden Girl Autumn Platform Boots, $70.

Click through the gallery for more of Carrie Underwood’s style evolution over the years.