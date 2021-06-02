Carrie Underwood Hits the Recording Studio in a Tied-Up Top, Western Boots & a Chic Twist on Mom Jeans

Carrie Underwood is back in the recording studio and this time, she’s bringing friends.

The country star gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her latest recording session for “I Wanna Remember” featuring band Needtobreathe. In the video shared to Instagram yesterday, Underwood could be seen belting her lines in a chic western-inspired look that included a tied-up dress shirt, straight leg jeans and glowing white boots.

Western boots experienced a revival amongst celebrity style trends in 2018, continuing now into 2021 with their classic appeal and retro touch. From pointed-toe versions to square-toe silhouette, twists on cowgirl boots could be found on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Gwen Stefani and Hailey Baldwin with brands including Givenchy, Off-White, Anny Nord and more featuring the designs on their runways.

When she isn’t in a chic twist on mom jeans, you can oftentimes find the “Remind Me” singer in athletic style. Even on Mother’s Day this year, she took a break to enjoy some “me time” in pieces from her own label. Her outfit included a Calia by Carrie tank top, available for $35 at Dick’s Sporting Goods, as well as trending $70 biker shorts.

When it comes to gym footwear, the “Remind Me” singer is a huge fan of Adidas UltraBoost sneakers. Underwood also owns an all-black version of the sneaker as well as an all-white take on the brand’s Ultraboost 19 silhouette. She also debuted a metallic gold and white colorway in May 2020 and an all-pink design with her Fit52 workout program last year; the sneaker comes equipped with flexible Primeknit uppers and dual-density cushioning for support and responsiveness.

Though yesterday’s all-white take is the now sold-out Adidas UltraBoost 20 iteration, a newer iteration is available at Adidas.com for $180.

Underwood debuted her Calia brand in 2015 and has since gone on to create a series of seasonal workout-ready pieces. The award-winning country artist also signed on as a global ambassador for cosmetics brand Almay in 2014. Though she can oftentimes be spotted in athleisure and sneakers, she also rotates in heels from brands like Jimmy Choo and René Caovilla. In addition to Adidas pairs, Underwood also prefers running shoes from Altra; she even debuted her Escalante sneakers from the brand in July of last year.

