Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans in a Glowing Muscle Tee, Royal Blue Leggings & Her Go-To Sneakers

Carrie Underwood surprised fans and fellow workout enthusiasts in Knoxville, Tenn., this weekend.

Stopping by the new Dick’s House of Sport location on Friday, June 4, the country singer checked out her new Calia by Carrie apparel setup; she also helped lead a workout class for local fitness instructors with her own personal trainer Eve Overland, too.

Prepping for the workout, Underwood wore pieces from her own label included a cutoff tank top and bright blue leggings; similar tops retail for $35 with similar leggings available for $60 at DicksSportingGoods.com.

Carrie Underwood surprises a group of local fitness instructors and fans at a private workout with her personal trainer, Eve Overland, at the new Dick’s House of Sport store in Knoxville, TN, June 4. CREDIT: Cameron Premo/Calia

A closer view of Carrie Underwood’s sneakers. CREDIT: Cameron Premo/Calia

When it comes to gym footwear, the “Remind Me” singer is a huge fan of Adidas UltraBoost sneakers. Underwood also owns an all-black version of the sneaker as well as an all-white take on the brand’s Ultraboost 19 silhouette. She also debuted a metallic gold and white colorway in May 2020 and an all-pink design with her Fit52 workout program last year; the sneaker comes equipped with flexible Primeknit uppers and dual-density cushioning for support and responsiveness.

Though yesterday’s all-white take is the now sold-out Adidas UltraBoost 20 iteration, a newer iteration is available at Adidas.com for $180.

Underwood debuted her Calia brand in 2015 and has since gone on to create a series of seasonal workout-ready pieces. The award-winning country artist also signed on as a global ambassador for cosmetics brand Almay in 2014. Though she can oftentimes be spotted in athleisure and sneakers, she also rotates in heels from brands like Jimmy Choo and René Caovilla. In addition to Adidas pairs, Underwood also prefers running shoes from Altra; she even debuted her Escalante sneakers from the brand in July of last year.

Click through the gallery for more of Carrie Underwood’s chicest looks over the years.