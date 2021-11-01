Carrie Underwood Gets Spooky in Knee-High Boots & a Skeleton Paint Job

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Carrie Underwood found the perfect at-home Halloween costume this weekend.

The country singer pulled together pieces from her closet and made good use of face paint to become a spooky skeleton on Sunday, layering a black sweater over coordinating leggings. The look also included sleek knee-high boots complete with an edgy buckled strap around the ankle.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names.

“I’m not sure what 3 out of 4 us are supposed to be, but HAPPY HALLOWEEN! Be extra spooky and extra safe out there!,” wrote Underwood herself on Instagram.

When it comes to footwear, the “Remind Me” singer is a huge fan of Adidas sneakers. In particular, Underwood owns an all-black version of the brand’s signature Ultraboost sneaker as well as an all-white take on the brand’s Ultraboost 19 silhouette. She also debuted a metallic gold and white colorway in May 2020 and an all-pink design with her Fit52 workout program last year.

To match her Three Stripes sneakers, Underwood debuted her Calia brand in 2015 and has since gone on to create a series of seasonal workout-ready pieces. The award-winning artist also signed on as a global ambassador for cosmetics brand Almay in 2014. Though she can oftentimes be spotted in athleisure and sneakers, Underwood also rotates in heels from brands like Jimmy Choo and René Caovilla. In addition to Adidas pairs, the “Before He Cheats” singer also prefers running shoes from Altra; she even debuted her Escalante sneakers from the brand in July of last year.

Channel Carrie Underwood in these boots inspired by her look.

