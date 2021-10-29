Cardi B Masters TikTok Style in Low-Rise Sweats & a Sports Bra With Sister Hennessy Carolina

Cardi B is back on TikTok and we couldn’t have imagined a better way to start our Friday.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and her younger sister, Hennessy Carolina, showed off their dance skills in coordinating outfits on the video-sharing platform last night. Both modeled thin-strap, scoop neck sports bras — Carolina’s a hot pink and Cardi B’s a nude colorway — with low rise sweatpants; their looks also included silver chain necklaces and even a dangling belly button piercing from the “I Like It” rapper herself.

“Listen we tried Should we do more tiktoks? Having some sister fun time,” wrote Cardi B in her caption.

“LMFAO we sure did we had mad fun tho hehehehehe,” added her sister in the comments.

Related Model Slams Fashion Industry on TikTok After Casting Director Critiqued Her Body Weight, Asked to 'See Bones' Hennessy Carolina Stuns in a Gold Bodysuit & Knee-High Boots for Sister Cardi B's Birthday Coach Issues Statement Addressing Viral TikTok Video That Claimed It Damaged Excess Inventory

Earlier this month, the duo joined forces again for the musician’s birthday bash in Los Angeles.

For the event, Cardi B’s younger sister showed off her own bold style tastes in a metallic yellow zip-up bodysuit layered with sheer tights and a leather garter belt. The New York native also included a pair of trending black leather knee-high boots.

As for Cardi B herself, the “WAP” rapper modeled a beaded bustier top and black boyshorts layered under cutout fishnet tights. As she danced the night away, the rapper was spotted kicking off her gold-chain heeled sandals and dancing sans footwear in just the tights.

As for Cardi B herself, the rapper was named the Style Influencer of the Year for the 2020 FN Achievement Awards. The musician is a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris. When it comes to her everyday looks, you can find Cardi B in everything from Mugler catsuits to glittering Balmain skirts and her favorite Jessica Rich heels.

The “Rumors” rapper also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collections of footwear and apparel.

Flip through the gallery for more of Cardi B’s style evolution over the years.