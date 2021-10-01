Cardi B Has the Eye of the Tiger in the Wildest Skirt & Sheer Thigh-High Stockings

Cardi B had the eye of the tiger with her latest Paris Fashion Week look.

The “WAP” rapper joined Offset for a night on the town today in wild attire. Cardi B’s look, in particular, tucked a semi-sheer black turtleneck top into a statement skirt, coated with a depiction of a tiger across the high-slit silhouette. The rapper also included a spiked beret hat and sheer thigh-high stockings.

Cardi B and Offset step out and about in Paris during Paris Fashion Week, Oct. 1. CREDIT: Neil Warner/MEGA

A closer view of Cardi B’s heels. CREDIT: Neil Warner/MEGA

When it came to footwear, Offset showed off his own footwear style in Maison Margiela Tabi boots with a hoof split toe.

Cardi B, who gave birth to her second child with Offset just weeks ago, reached new heights in her go-to towering pumps. The pointed-toe heels are set atop a recognizable red-bottom outsole — courtesy of Christian Louboutin — with a towering 5-inch stiletto heel. Layered with sheer black tights, similar shoes from the French footwear designer retail for close to $800 at Matches Fashion.

The musician has worn the French pumps multiple times throughout her trip to Paris, matching to textured blazers and a measuring tape coat.

As for Cardi B, the rapper was named the Style Influencer of the Year for the 2020 FN Achievement Awards. The musician is a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris. When it comes to her everyday looks, you can find Cardi B in everything from Mugler catsuits to glittering Balmain skirts and her favorite Jessica Rich heels.

The “I Like It” rapper also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collections of footwear and apparel.

