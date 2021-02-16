Cardi B Vacations in a Glittering Crop Top, High-Slit Skirt & Her Favorite Invisible Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B spent her Valentine’s Day weekend soaking up the warm weather as she vacationed with her husband Offset and their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.

Last night, the “Up” rapper debuted another bold beachside ensemble on Instagram, posing in a tropical walkway in a spring-ready combination. The glittering pink set comes from Balmain’s spring ’21 collection and includes a bold crisscross crop top and a coordinating high-slit skirt.

When it came down to footwear, Cardi B tapped one of her favorite designers in an almost invisible silhouette. The Jessica Rich Racy mules offer a foot-flattering appeal, formed with a clear PVC strap set atop a sleek metallic base. Finished off with a pointed-toe front and a 4.5-inch stiletto heel, the towering shoes retail for just $215 on the brand’s website and also come in a mix colorways as well.

Jessica Rich Racy mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jessica Rich

Throughout her time abroad, the “WAP” musician continues to show off her warm weather-ready attire, ranging from netted green coverups to two-piece white sets with a voluminous skirt.

Deemed the Style Influencer of the Year for the 2020 FN Achievement Awards, Cardi B herself is a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collection of footwear and apparel.

The Grammy Award-winning artist also recently filed paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in September in an attempt to trademark the term “WAP” for a variety of items from footwear to apparel to even alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

