Cardi B Cleverly Turns a Vintage Shirt Into a Dress With Every Star’s Favorite Neon Heels

Cardi B tapped into vintage style this week as she modeled a throwback design courtesy of Chanel.

Taking to Instagram last night, the “WAP” rapper modeled a vintage shirt from the French fashion house that dates back to its spring 1996 collection. The white top came coated in the brand’s logo in pink and orange fonts, styled by Cardi B as a minidress with a matching printed Chanel bag.

Her outfit also highlighted a bold set of heels in a silhouette favorited by the likes of Dua Lipa, Chrissy Teigen, Heidi Klum and more major stars.

Coming from the Attico, the ankle-wrapping pumps come set atop a sleek pointed-toe silhouette with a dipping vamp. Complete with a satin-coated finish, the design balances with an over 4-inch heel for a towering lift. Also offered in a crystal-coated version, similar iterations from the Italian brand retail from $526 to $888 at Farfetch.

The Attico Ruby satin heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Deemed the Style Influencer of the Year for the 2020 FN Achievement Awards, Cardi B herself is a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collection of footwear and apparel.

The Grammy Award-winning artist also filed paperwork last year with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in September in an attempt to trademark the term “WAP” for a variety of items from footwear to apparel to even alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

