Cardi B’s Dior Crop Top, Invisible Leggings & Denim Sandals Give Vintage Style a 2021 Twist

Cardi B may have just worn her boldest set of pants to date.

Styled by Kollin Carter, the “Up” rapper tapped into retro style in a rare Christian Dior top and hat this weekend, showing off her chic attire on Instagram on Sunday. Also accompanied by a denim saddle bag from the French brand, Cardi B then gave the vintage pieces a modern-day twist with her choice of leggings.

The see-through Mah-Jing Wong leggings came with a thickened waistband and exposed stitching for an almost invisible appeal layered over nude briefs; similar leggings from the brand retail for $160.

As if her outfit didn’t include enough standout elements already, the “Hustlers” star then tapped Tom Ford for a unique finishing touch. The pointed-toe sandals came coated in a classic denim fabric with single-band straps and a lock and key charm detail; set atop a 4.3-inch metallic stiletto heel, the bold pair retails for $1,150 at Neiman Marcus.

Tom Ford Denim Lock & Key sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

As her new song and music video came out last week, Cardi B is on a steak debuting bold attire. Before the daring project released, she teased fans with a look into the video on Instagram. In the clip, the “WAP” rapper could be seen posed atop a corpse in her favorite red-bottom heels, sheer thigh-high stockings and a glitter-coated black corset.

Set atop a 5-inch stiletto, the New York native’s Christian Louboutin pumps came coated in a smooth black suede upper; similar silhouettes retail for $725 at Net-a-Porter.

Deemed the Style Influencer of the Year for the recent 2020 FN Achievement Awards, Cardi B herself is a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris.

The “Bodak Yellow” musician also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collection of footwear and apparel.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper also recently filed paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in September in an attempt to trademark the term “WAP” for a variety of items from footwear to apparel to even alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

