Cardi B Is Back & Wilder Than Ever in a Ruby Red Dress & Feathered Showgirl Cape for Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B bounced back from her pregnancy faster than we could say “Okurr.”

The “I Like It” rapper made her way to the opening celebrations for the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition in Paris last night in her signature bold fashion. For the event, Cardi B channeled showgirl style in a ruby-coated bustier-style gown layered under the most dramatic feather-adorned, floor-sweeping cape.

The look came matched to a coordinating red and pink feathered headpiece as well as a draped ruby necklace and a finishing pair of sequined gloves.

Cardi B at the oping of the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris. Sept. 28. CREDIT: Stéphane Feugère for Mugler

Thierry Mugler and Cardi B at the oping of the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris. Sept. 28. CREDIT: Stéphane Feugère for Mugler

Cardi B (C) at the oping of the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris. Sept. 28. CREDIT: Stéphane Feugère for Mugler

Cardi B stepped out in Paris once more on Tuesday, opting for another corseted silhouette from the French designer. This time around, the New York native opted for a strapless black silhouette complete with structured leather ribbing and a contrasting sheer skirt.

Cardi B poses up a storm out at Paris Fashion Week, Sept. 28. CREDIT: Neil Warner/MEGA

Deemed the Style Influencer of the Year for the 2020 FN Achievement Awards, Cardi B herself is also a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris. When it comes to her everyday looks, you can find Cardi B in everything from Mugler catsuits to glittering Balmain skirts and her favorite Jessica Rich heels.

The “Bodak Yellow” musician also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collections of footwear and apparel.

