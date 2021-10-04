Cardi B Is a Vision in Purple With a Fresh-Off-the-Runway Catsuit & Camouflaged Heels

Cardi B is one of the few first people to get her hands on Richard Quinn’s newest collection.

The “WAP” rapper stepped out in Paris on Sunday night in another fresh-off-the-runway look from the designer, this time in a head-to-toe purple moment. The outfit debuted just days ago during Quinn’s spring ’22 show at London Fashion Week and was a part of a series of cohesive monochrome looks from the upcoming collection. Cardi B’s choice, in particular, features a ruched and pleated lilac fabric draped across a V-neck shirt, coordinating gloves and parachute pants.

The foot of the pants also creates a unique appeal as it encompasses a pointed-toe heel in the same purple fabric to create a camouflaged appearance.

Cardi B is seen at the Ritz Paris during Paris Fashion Week, Oct. 3. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

Cardi B is seen at the Ritz Paris during Paris Fashion Week, Oct. 3. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

A closer view of Cardi B’s heels. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

Cardi B is seen at the Ritz Paris during Paris Fashion Week, Oct. 3. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

A closer view of Cardi B’s heels. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

Earlier in the day on Sunday, Cardi B debuted another look from Quinn’s spring ’22 lineup. For a new monochrome moment, the rapper was seeing green in a similar footed ensemble and a wild ruffled bonnet. This outfit included a spandex-style shirt and pleated harem pants.

Cardi B strolls through Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week, Oct. 3. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

As for Cardi B, the rapper was named the Style Influencer of the Year for the 2020 FN Achievement Awards. The musician is a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris. When it comes to her everyday looks, you can find Cardi B in everything from Mugler catsuits to glittering Balmain skirts and her favorite Jessica Rich heels.

The “I Like It” rapper also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collections of footwear and apparel.

