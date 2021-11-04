Cardi B Brings Back the 2000s Wedge Boot in the Wildest Coat & a New Home

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cardi B brought back trends from the early 2000s with ease as she settled into her new home.

The “WAP” rapper showed off her new house in New York on Instagram yesterday, posing in the open foyer in statement style. Her look took a wild turn in a cheetah print coat and matching beret, both teamed with a black tank top and leggings.

On her feet, the look got even edgier with Cardi B’s choice of leather boots. The knee-high silhouette featured a sleeve-like fit over a 4-inch wedge heel, bearing resemblance to a sleek design from Givenchy. Titled the Shark Lock Pant boots, the design also includes a signature logo lock over the calf. Fans can shop the style for a mere $2,295 on the brand’s website.

“These days I don’t just live one place, I’m everywhere due to my work. One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY! I’m soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work,” wrote Cardi B in her caption.

“Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA. Now having a home in NY, I can have get togethers with my family all the time!! I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish. This is one dream I can cross off…..Let me know if ya’ll want a mini tour,” continued the rapper.

Givenchy Shark Lock Pant boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Givenchy

As for Cardi B herself, the rapper was named the Style Influencer of the Year for the 2020 FN Achievement Awards. The musician is a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris. When it comes to her everyday looks, you can find Cardi B in everything from Mugler catsuits to glittering Balmain skirts and her favorite Jessica Rich heels.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collections of footwear and apparel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of The Outnet

Buy Now: Gabriela Hearst Catalina Boots, $642 (was $1,690).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Yoox

Buy Now: Geox Wedge Boots, $174.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

Buy Now: Schutz Asya Boots, $198.

