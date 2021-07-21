Cardi B Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Leather Minidress & Invisible Mules at Home

Cardi B isn’t letting her growing baby bump get in the way of her signature daring appeal — in fact, her maternity style is bolder than ever.

Last night, the “WAP” rapper debuted yet another wild ensemble on Instagram last night, tapping Mugler for her outfit of the evening. The form-fitting leather number included thickened straps, a scooped neckline and a mini silhouette with structural ribbed detailing. Cardi B then accessorized with chunky gold jewelry and a cargo-style Hermès Birkin tote bag.

On her feet, the expecting musician then broke out a pair of her go-to heels with see-through PVC uppers.

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs. In addition to stars like Xtina, J-Lo and Sofia Vergara, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are huge fans of the trend and oftentimes frequent styles from Kanye West’s own Yeezy collections.

Earlier this week, Cardi B herself debuted another bold footwear silhouette. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper showed off her wild side to promote her new song with Normani.

Taking to Instagram last night, Cardi B modeled a new green and blue hairstyle that she highlighted with two bold ensembles. The first was a coordinating green bikini layered under a mesh coverup with dramatic hoop earrings while the second look featured an all-black appeal; the outfit teamed a black leather bikini to stiletto heels complete with a feather-coated ankle strap.

Deemed the Style Influencer of the Year for the 2020 FN Achievement Awards, Cardi B herself is also a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris. When it comes to her everyday looks, you can find Cardi B in everything from Mugler catsuits to glittering Balmain skirts and her favorite Jessica Rich heels.

The “I Like It” musician also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collections of footwear and apparel.

Try out the PVC trend for yourself in these see-through heels inspired by Cardi B.

