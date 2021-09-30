Cardi B Does Heavy Metal in a Dangerously Spiked Coat & Lifted Platform Boots

It’s Cardi B like you’ve never seen her before.

The “WAP” rapper stepped out in a look that brought her edgy style to new heights this evening in Paris. Stopping by the Balenciaga store for a fitting during Paris Fashion Week, the musician decided to go all out in a stud and spike-filled leather coat; the midi-length silhouette offered up dangerously sharp elements with a heavy metal appeal and black patent finish.

The ensemble also included “Matrix”-style sunglasses and a leather paperboy hat to match — even Cardi B’s nails matched the theme of the look, too.

Cardi B is seen at the Balenciaga store for a fitting during Paris Fashion Week, Sept. 30. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

A closer view of Cardi B’s boots. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

On her feet, the “Up” musician kept the punk appeal of her look going with a set of leather boots. The slick pair was balanced atop a lugged platform front and a sturdy block heel, appearing to measure close to 4 inches in height. The uppers of the boot offered a form-fitting yet slouchy design that reached over the knee.

Named the Style Influencer of the Year for the 2020 FN Achievement Awards, Cardi B is also a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. The musician joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris. When it comes to her everyday looks, you can find Cardi B in everything from Mugler catsuits to glittering Balmain skirts and her favorite Jessica Rich heels.

The “I Like It” rapper also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collections of footwear and apparel.

