Cardi B Redefines Maternity Style in a Peek-a-Boo Minidress & Hot Pink Slides

Cardi B is bringing a whole new meaning to mom-chic style this week.

In honor of her daughter Kulture’s 3rd birthday, the “I Like It” musician shared even more behind-the-scenes moments from parties on Instagram last night. Cardi B, who is expecting her second child with fellow rapper Offset, danced with the father of her children in a maternity twist on a sleek minidress; the halterneck design featured a peek-a-boo cutout and an iridescent pink sheen to match the theme of the party.

Continuing the monochrome appeal of her look, Cardi B topped off her outfit with coordinating pink square-toe sandals.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Deemed the Style Influencer of the Year for the 2020 FN Achievement Awards, Cardi B herself is also a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris. When it comes to her everyday looks, you can find Cardi B in everything from Mugler catsuits to glittering Balmain skirts and her favorite Jessica Rich heels.

The “Hustlers” star also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collections of footwear and apparel.

Flip through the gallery for more of Cardi B’s style evolution over the years.