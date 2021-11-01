Cardi B Will Put a Spell on You in Matching Black Velvet Gowns & Witch Hats With Daugther Kulture

Cardi B and her daughter Kulture had one of the best mother-daughter costumes of Halloween this year.

The rapper and her 3-year-old daughter twinned on Sunday night in matching all-black witches costumes. Both mother and daughter modeled coordinating witch’s hats and black velvet dresses, custom-made from designer Garo Sparo; Cardi B’s own look included a corseted bodice and crystal-encrusted gloves.

“WE PUT A SPELL ON YOU AND NOW YOU’RE OURS, …Thank @garosparo for our dresses,” wrote the musician in her Instagram caption where she shared a closer view of her costume.

Cardi B is no stranger to a statement look beyond Halloween, either. During Paris Fashion Week, for example, the “I Like It” rapper made her way to the opening celebrations for the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition in her signature bold fashion. For the event, Cardi B channeled showgirl style in a ruby-coated bustier-style gown layered under the most dramatic feather-adorned, floor-sweeping cape.

The look came matched to a coordinating red and pink feathered headpiece as well as a draped ruby necklace and a finishing pair of sequined gloves.

Related Amazing Celebrity Halloween Costumes From 2021 & More Over the Years Olivia Wilde Dressed Up in Blonde Wig & Platform Heels as Dolly Parton For Harry Styles' Halloween Concert Jessica Simpson Goes Glam Golf-Chic in Sky-High Heels for 'Caddyshack' Halloween Costume

Cardi B (C) at the oping of the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris. Sept. 28. CREDIT: Stéphane Feugère for Mugler

As for Cardi B herself, the rapper was named the Style Influencer of the Year for the 2020 FN Achievement Awards. The musician is a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris. When it comes to her everyday looks, you can find Cardi B in everything from Mugler catsuits to glittering Balmain skirts and her favorite Jessica Rich heels.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collections of footwear and apparel.

Click through the gallery to find more of Cardi B’s wildest looks over the years.