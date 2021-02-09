Cardi B’s Lace-Up Bralette, Tie-Dye Leggings & Braided Sandals Channel 2021’s Biggest Color Trend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B tapped into one of this year’s biggest color trends for her latest bold ensemble.

The “WAP” rapper unveiled her outfit from the Super Bowl, posting the bright look on Instagram on Monday night. Coming from Berlin-based brand Ottolinger, the tie-dyed lace-up bralette and coordinating high-rise leggings featured hits of neon yellow and contrasting hues of gray.

The combination channels one of the two 2021 Pantone Colors of the Year; bright daffodil yellow has already been spotted on the likes of Irina Shayk, Rita Ora, Gigi Hadid and more these past few weeks alone

In addition to her sunshine-shaded outfit, Cardi B also employed the color in her heels and accessories courtesy of Bottega Veneta. From her puffy cuff bracelets to her mini clutch bag, the brightness continued throughout even into her braided sandals; the Italian brand’s Lido silhouette includes a square-toe design with an Intrecciato leather upper and rubber-injected outsole.

Watch on FN

Set atop a 3.5-inch heel, the sandals retail for $1,270 at Bergdorf Goodman.

Bottega Veneta Lido sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Over the weekend, styled by Kollin Carter, the “Up” musician tapped into retro style in a rare Christian Dior top and hat this weekend, showing off her chic attire on Instagram once more. Also accompanied by a denim saddle bag from the French brand, Cardi B then gave the vintage pieces a modern-day twist with her choice of leggings.

The see-through Mah-Jing Wong leggings came with a thickened waistband and exposed stitching for an almost invisible appeal layered over nude briefs; similar leggings from the brand retail for $160.

As if her outfit didn’t include enough standout elements already, the “Hustlers” star then tapped Tom Ford for a unique finishing touch. The pointed-toe sandals came coated in a classic denim fabric with single-band straps and a lock and key charm detail; set atop a 4.3-inch metallic stiletto heel, the bold pair retails for $1,150 at Neiman Marcus.

Deemed the Style Influencer of the Year for the recent 2020 FN Achievement Awards, Cardi B herself is a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collection of footwear and apparel.

Prep for spring in these yellow sandals inspired by Cardi B.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Schutz Knot Sandals, $171 (was $214).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Buy Now: By Far Christina Sandals, $173 (was $460).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Buy Now: Stuart Weitzman Aletha Mules, $140 (was $350).

Click through the gallery for a glimpse into Cardi B’s chicest looks of the past.