Cardi B Goes Greek in a Golden Bralette, Toga Skirt & Wrapped Sandals for 'Rumors'

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

Cardi B and Lizzo are all the talk this week amongst all the “Rumors.”

The duo released their music video for their new duet today, giving a modern twist on ancient Greek and Roman style. For the project, Cardi B herself went bold in a gold-plated bralette and matching bottoms; her outfit also included a toga-inspired white skirt and a metallic headpiece.

On her feet, the expecting mom laced up a set of trending gold sandals with a stiletto lift. While Cardi B’s pair is likely an allusion to historic gladiator sandals, ankle-wrap heels are actually all the rage this summer with heels that snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit.

Lizzo’s own look included a gold-plated catsuit formed with a fully sheer fabric and draped white toga-like overlays.

Her ensemble also included a crown-like headpiece and flat gladiator sandals. Gladiator sandals earned a reputation thousands of years ago when first worn by ancient Roman combatants who wore the now recognizable silhouette — think cage-like straps and typically flat soles.

Deemed the Style Influencer of the Year for the 2020 FN Achievement Awards, Cardi B herself is also a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris. When it comes to her everyday looks, you can find Cardi B in everything from Mugler catsuits to glittering Balmain skirts and her favorite Jessica Rich heels.

The “I Like It” musician also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collections of footwear and apparel.

