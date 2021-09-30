Cardi B Packs a Parisian Punch in a Hidden Bodysuit, Measuring Tape Coat & Red-Bottom Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cardi B added to her glam streak of statement style during her time in Paris this week.

Stepping out for dinner with Offset last night, the “Up” rapper opted for edgy all-black attire at Cesar’s restaurant in the French city. The ensemble featured a structured peacoat with gold measuring tape detailing courtesy of Schiaparelli; the $7,500 piece comes courtesy of the brand’s fall ’21 line, a collection featuring a surrealist take on fashionable body armor with trompe l’œil techniques.

Also included in Cardi B’s own outfit was a hidden black bodysuit, a leather bonnet hat and gold drop earrings also from Schiaparelli.

Cardi B is seen with Offset at Cesar’s restaurant in Paris, Sept. 29. CREDIT: Neil Warner/MEGA

A closer view of Cardi B’s heels. CREDIT: Neil Warner/MEGA

On her feet, the rapper, who gave birth to her second child with Offset just weeks ago, reached new heights in her go-to towering pumps. The pointed-toe heels are set atop a recognizable red-bottom outsole — courtesy of Christian Louboutin — with a towering 5-inch stiletto heel. Layered with sheer black tights, similar shoes from the French footwear designer retail for close to $800 at Matches Fashion.

Related Heidi Klum Makes a Case for Dressed-Down Style in a Hoodie, Sweats & the Chunkiest Sneakers Kristen Stewart Suits Up in a Slouchy Blazer, Layered Bralette & Statement Heels Rebel Wilson Takes the Plunge in a Glittering Dress, Fishnet Tights & Rhinestone Pumps

Cardi B is seen with Offset at Cesar’s restaurant in Paris, Sept. 29. CREDIT: Neil Warner/MEGA

A closer view of Cardi B’s heels. CREDIT: Neil Warner/MEGA

Cardi B is seen with Offset at Cesar’s restaurant in Paris, Sept. 29. CREDIT: Neil Warner/MEGA

A closer view of Cardi B’s heels. CREDIT: Neil Warner/MEGA

Deemed the Style Influencer of the Year for the 2020 FN Achievement Awards, Cardi B herself is also a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris. When it comes to her everyday looks, you can find Cardi B in everything from Mugler catsuits to glittering Balmain skirts and her favorite Jessica Rich heels.

The “Bodak Yellow” musician also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collections of footwear and apparel.

Channel Cardi B in these glam black heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Jessica Rish Mesh Pumps, $105 (was $295).

CREDIT: Courtesy of The Outnet

Buy Now: Malone Souliers Brook Mesh Pumps, $341 (was $620).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: A New Day Lacey Pumps, $25.

Click through the gallery for more of Cardi B’s risk-taking outfits over the years.