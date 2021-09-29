×
Cardi B Redefines Suiting Up in a Body Armor Blazer, Mesh Pumps & a Must-See Gold Helmet

By Claudia Miller
Cardi B is back on her wild style game, bringing it out in full force during Paris Fashion Week.

Hand in hand with fellow musician Offset, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper herself stepped out in the French capital this afternoon in a statement ensemble from Schiaparelli. The look comes courtesy of the brand’s fall ’21 line, a collection featuring a surrealist take on fashionable body armor with trompe l’œil techniques; Cardi B’s outfit, in particular, included a structured tweed blazer cover with gold-plated anatomical designs and charms.

In addition to footless black tights, the rapper’s ensemble also highlighted a structured gold headpiece from the brand complete with goggle-like aviator sunglasses.

cardi b, blazer, gold, schiapparelli, gold bralette, hat, helmet, leggings, tights, sheer heels, mesh boots, louboutin, paris, paris fashion week, offset
Cardi B and Offset seen leaving their hotel in Paris during Fashion Week on Sept. 29.
cardi b, blazer, gold, schiapparelli, gold bralette, hat, helmet, leggings, tights, sheer heels, mesh boots, louboutin, paris, paris fashion week, offset
A closer view of Cardi B’s heels.
On her feet, Cardi B decided on heels from another one of her go-to brands, Christian Louboutin. The red-bottom pumps highlighted a pointed-toe silhouette with a towering 5-inch stiletto heel and a chich mesh overlay atop a suede upper. Similar shoes from the French footwear designer retail for close to $800 at Matches Fashion.

cardi b, blazer, gold, schiapparelli, gold bralette, hat, helmet, leggings, tights, sheer heels, mesh boots, louboutin, paris, paris fashion week, offset
Cardi B and Offset seen leaving their hotel in Paris during Fashion Week on Sept. 29.
cardi b, blazer, gold, schiapparelli, gold bralette, hat, helmet, leggings, tights, sheer heels, mesh boots, louboutin, paris, paris fashion week, offset
A closer view of Cardi B’s heels.
cardi b, blazer, gold, schiapparelli, gold bralette, hat, helmet, leggings, tights, sheer heels, mesh boots, louboutin, paris, paris fashion week, offset
Cardi B and Offset seen leaving their hotel in Paris during Fashion Week on Sept. 29.
cardi b, blazer, gold, schiapparelli, gold bralette, hat, helmet, leggings, tights, sheer heels, mesh boots, louboutin, paris, paris fashion week, offset
A closer view of Cardi B’s heels.
Deemed the Style Influencer of the Year for the 2020 FN Achievement Awards, Cardi B herself is also a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris. When it comes to her everyday looks, you can find Cardi B in everything from Mugler catsuits to glittering Balmain skirts and her favorite Jessica Rich heels.

The “Bodak Yellow” musician also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collections of footwear and apparel.

 

Click through the gallery to see Cardi B’s wild style as of late.

