Cardi B Shows Off Her ‘Wild Side’ in a Slick Leather Bikini & Feather-Coated Heels

Cardi B showed off her wild side to promote her new song with Normani this week.

Taking to Instagram last night, the rapper modeled a new green and blue hairstyle that she highlighted with two bold ensembles. The first was a coordinating green bikini layered under a mesh coverup with dramatic hoop earrings while the second look featured an all-black appeal; the outfit teamed a black leather bikini to stiletto heels complete with a feather-coated ankle strap.

The two musicians released their new single, “Wild Side,” last week and fans lost their minds over the collaboration. Teasing the accompanying music video on her Instagram, Normani herself gave a peek into the on-brand bold attire for the production. Her ensemble featured a unique bodysuit complete with diamond-like cutouts with matching thigh-high stockings and gloves to tout.

The finishing piece for the wild look came in the form of pointed-toe black pumps, camouflaging right into her choice of peek-a-boo legwear.

Deemed the Style Influencer of the Year for the 2020 FN Achievement Awards, Cardi B herself is also a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris. When it comes to her everyday looks, you can find Cardi B in everything from Mugler catsuits to glittering Balmain skirts and her favorite Jessica Rich heels.

The “Bodak Yellow” musician also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collections of footwear and apparel.

