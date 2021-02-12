Cardi B’s Printed Sweater, Cutout Bandage Skirt & Snakeskin Boots Make for Wild Style

Cardi B showed off yet another bold outfit combination today, adding to her steak of standout looks in the past few weeks alone.

Last night’s look layered a mix of patterns and pieces, matching a printed long-sleeve top to a knee-length clay orange bandage skirt complete with side cutouts. To elevate the outfit further, the “WAP” rapper then slipped on snakeskin boots that hit at mid-calf with a trending square-toe finish.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear. And now, the design is set to remain one of the biggest trends as spring ’21 approaches.

The final touch of Cardi B’s own look last night came in the form of a rare purse. The Hermès Birkin Cargo bag takes inspiration from military clothing and features convenient pockets across the exterior of the signature silhouette.

The rapper recently acquired one for herself after a lengthy hunt, taking to social media to boast her new purchase with pride. The hard-to-find tote retails for $65,000 on 1stDibs but Cardi B explained in her post that she paid triple for the bag, meaning her price tag could have been over $240,000 in total.

Deemed the Style Influencer of the Year for the 2020 FN Achievement Awards, Cardi B herself is a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collection of footwear and apparel.

