Candice Swanepoel Brings the ‘Ugly’ Sandal Trend to Cannes in the Silkiest Shirt & Pants Set

Canice Swanepoel made sure to pack one of footwear’s biggest trends for the Cannes Film Festival this year.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted at the Hotel Martinez in the south of France yesterday, staying cool in a double silk set from Madga Butrym; similar printed tops from the designer retail for just over $1,000 with coordinating pants available for the same price at Selfridges.

Candice Swanepoel seen at Hotel Martinez during Cannes Film Festival 2021, July 7. CREDIT: MCvitanovic/Splash News

A closer view of Candice Swanepoel’s sandals. CREDIT: MCvitanovic/Splash News

On her feet, Swanepoel gave her outfit a trending touch in puffy sandals. The white double-strap pair featured padded uppers with textured outsoles and a comfortable footbed; Gia Couture x Pernille offers a similar silhouette for $450 at Farfetch.

Typically considered “ugly” in the world of fashion, the new appreciation for comfortable sandal styles comes with an increased desire for ease of wear and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment — and for 2021, too, it appears the shoes are here to stay. Brands like Teva and Gucci are at the forefront of the trend while celebs including Britney Spears, Tracee Ellis Ross and Katie Holmes can oftentimes be spotted in the silhouettes.

From her bout walking the Victoria’s Secret runway to her days on design catwalks, Candice Swanepoel’s own style remains as chic as ever. The model previously starred in campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger, Givenchy, Versace, Tom Ford and more major brands. She also founded her own dancewear brand, Tropic Of C, a sustainable and charitable label providing separates made from eco-conscious materials.

Incorporate the comfort sandal trend into your footwear rotation with these pairs inspired by Candice Swanepoel.

