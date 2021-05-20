Camila Cabello Finds the Outfit of the Season in a Checkered Blazer, Ripped Jeans & Samba Kicks

Camila Cabello easily found the outfit of the season today with a little help from her stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

The “Señorita” musician mastered casual-chic styling in a checkered Celine blazer layered with a black tee and ripped Agolde jeans; similar pairs of denim retail for $200 at Ssense.

Suiting up has become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Amanda Seyfried, Christina Aguilera, Tracee Ellis Ross and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come.

The finishing touch for Cabello’s off-duty look came courtesy of Adidas. The Three Stripes kicks are the classic Samba silhouette, a low-top design set with mixed suede and leather uppers atop a rubber gum outsole. You can shop similar colorways of the Samba sneaker from the brand for $80 at Adidas.com.

The Adidas Samba. CREDIT: Adidas

When she isn’t in sneakers from Adidas, the “Havana” singer also taps everyone’s go-to sneakers from Nike. The brand’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for Gen-Z and above; from “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to TikTok star Addison Rae, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

Compared with Harvey’s shoe choices from brands like Amina Muaddi and Off-White, the Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers are one of the model’s more affordable picks, retailing for just $90 at Nike.com.

As for Camila Cabello’s own style, the “My Oh My” songstress tends to include footwear styles from a wide range of brands — think everything from Converse to Naturalizer to Ivy Park x Adidas to Christian Louboutin. When it comes to red carpet duds, the star prefers designs from Zuhair Murad, Versace and Givenchy amongst other major labels.

Click through the gallery for more of Camila Cabello’s affordable style over the years.