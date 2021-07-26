Camila Cabello Is Walking Sunshine in a Ruched Yellow Dress & the Sleekest Slingbacks

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were all smiles this weekend during their stylish date night.

The two musicians stepped out and about in New York on Friday night in summer-ready attire. While Mendes opted for a printed shirt and raw-hemmed jeans, his “Señorita” singer counterpart popped in head-to-toe yellow, channeling one of the 2021 Pantone Colors of the Year. Bright daffodil yellow has already been spotted on the likes of Irina Shayk, Rita Ora, Gigi Hadid and more these past few weeks alone.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have a date night in New York, July 23. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, Cabello continued the monochrome appeal of her ensemble in pointed-toe slingback pumps with a patent and cone-shaped heel.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Major names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

A closer view of Camila Cabello’s heels. CREDIT: MEGA

As for Camila Cabello’s own style, the “Don’t Go Yet” songstress tends to include footwear styles from a wide range of brands — think everything from Converse to Naturalizer to Ivy Park x Adidas to Christian Louboutin. When it comes to red carpet duds, the star prefers designs from Zuhair Murad, Versace and Givenchy amongst other major labels.

