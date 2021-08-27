Camila Cabello Is a Whole New Cinderella in a Peek-a-Boo Tuxedo & the Sleekest Mules

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Camila Cabello turning the idea of a Disney princess on its head.

The upcoming “Cinderella” star took an edgy turn with her latest outfit while promoting her film. The look, as styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, tapped couture house Azzi & Osta for a unique twist on a tuxedo silhouette kicking off with an off-the-shoulder satin top. The rest of the look included a double-breasted waistband atop tailored trousers for a full-suited appeal.

To complement her attire, Cabello rounded out her look with silky satin mules adorned with a glittering embellishment.

The former Fifth Harmony member has a versatile mix of styles, from sultry and glam to relaxed and sporty. This past weekend, for example, the “Don’t Go Yet” singer took a hike to Escondido Falls in Malibu, Calif., over the weekend in trending fitness attire; her outfit included a coordinating black sports bra with cross-waist biker shorts and a coral fanny pack to finish. On her feet, Cabello chose white lugged sneakers to add grip and traction on the rocky terrain.

Biker shorts rose to prominence in 2020 during a newfound appreciation for athleisure and comfortable attire, spotted on the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emily Ratajkowski and a slew of other major celebs in the past year alone. In 2021, the easygoing silhouette is continuing to remain a staple in stars’ off-duty rotations as well.

As for Camila Cabello’s own style, the “Havana” musician tends to include footwear styles from a wide range of brands — think everything from Converse to Naturalizer to Ivy Park x Adidas to Christian Louboutin. When it comes to red carpet duds, the former X-Factor star prefers designs from Zuhair Murad, Versace and Givenchy amongst other major labels.

