Britney Spears Has a Murder Mystery Halloween in a Bloody Lace Slip Dress & 6-Inch Heels

Britney Spears spent her Halloween in the spookiest way.

The “Criminal” singer shared a look into her festivities on Instagram last night, getting into her murder mystery character in bloody fashion. Spears posed on the ground like a crime scene as she modeled a blood-splattered pink slip dress with a black lace trim and cheetah print handcuffs to match. The look also included sky-high black pumps, measuring close to 6 inches in height.

“5:45 … she arrived … the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink … took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor … it remains a mystery … who would do such a thing ??? She had a wonderful family and of course they were nowhere nearby !!!!,” wrote Spears in her caption as she set the scene.

In addition to sleek pumps and chunky heels, Spears’ collection of relaxed footwear also includes affordable styles like Steve Madden platforms as well as Birkenstock Arizona sandal slides and Hoka One One Clifton sneakers. When the pop star does make a red carpet appearance, she typically selects pairs from top brands such as Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Le Silla.

Beyond her personal style repertoire, the “Baby One More Time” musician collaborated with a mix of brands throughout her career, including creating a co-branded collection with Candies in 2010; she also previously appeared in the Kenzo La Collection Momento N°2 campaign in 2018.

Take inspiration from Britney Spears in these towering heels that channel her Halloween look.

