Britney Spears Is the Picture of Luxury in a Glittering Dress & Classic Pumps

Britney Spears is making the most of life this weekend as she headed off on vacation at a private island.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her voyage on Instagram, the “Lucky” singer posed before her helicopter ride on Thursday in glam attire. Her look layered a glittering dress under a black peacoat with a floppy hat to match. Holding tight to a stack of beach reads, Spears also modeled oversize sunglasses and a pearl necklace for a glam finish.

On her feet, the singer rounded out her look with classic brown leather pointed-toe pumps set atop a stiletto heel.

The “Toxic” musician is no stranger to a dressed-up moment, either. Earlier this month, she shared a statement look complete with a little red velvet dress and sleek black heels.

“I found my pretty little red dress and I felt like I was wearing pajamas but it’s just a slip dress !!!!,” wrote Spears in her caption. “I doubt I would ever wear this out anywhere but it’s fun to play !!! Here’s two min of me in it … even though I will probably never wear it again.”

Related The 20 Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Women, According to Podiatrists Britney Spears Shows Off Her Casual Side in This Trending Top, Khaki Shorts & Strappy Sandals Madonna Makes a Flashy Appearance in Lace Mini Dress and Strappy Heels on Jimmy Fallon's Table

In addition to sleek pumps and chunky heels, Spears’ collection of relaxed footwear also includes affordable styles like Steve Madden platforms as well as Birkenstock Arizona sandal slides and Hoka One One Clifton sneakers. When the pop star does make a red carpet appearance, she typically selects pairs from top brands such as Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Le Silla.

Beyond her personal style repertoire, the “I A Slave 4 U” musician collaborated with a mix of brands throughout her career, including creating a co-branded collection with Candies in 2010; she also previously appeared in the Kenzo La Collection Momento N°2 campaign in 2018.

Click through the gallery to see Britney Spears’ most memorable street style looks.