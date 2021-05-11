Britney Spears Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in a Trending Catsuit & Strappy Platform Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears rediscovered the catsuit trend in 2021 and there is no going back now.

The “Womanizer” musician continued her streak of bold one-piece ensembles yesterday as she showed off her dance skills in the wildest leotard. The full-length, long-sleeved number featured a fitted silhouette and a leopard print coating. The long-sleeve catsuit is a shape that Spears herself used to frequent in the early to mid-2000s and 2010s — think her iconic red one-piece from her “Oops… I Did It Again” music video in 2000.

To round out her already bold look this time around, Spears slipped on a set of strappy black platform sandals for one final boost of edge.

Last month, the “Toxic” singer brought back the iconic catsuit in the boldest way.

Modeling a few looks on Instagram, the singer found her catsuit as she stepped out in leopard print $50 semi-sheer black leotard, available at Yandy.com. Spears then slipped on a pair of towering black pumps with a patent leather finish and pointed-toe design to elevate the already wild ensemble further.

While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire.

In addition to sleek pumps and chunky heels, Spears’ collection of relaxed footwear also includes affordable styles like Steve Madden platforms as well as Birkenstock Arizona sandal slides and Hoka One One Clifton sneakers. When the pop star does make a red carpet appearance, she typically selects pairs from top brands such as Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Le Silla.

Beyond her personal style repertoire, the “Gimme More” musician collaborated with a mix of brands throughout her career, including creating a co-branded collection with Candies in 2010; she also previously appeared in the Kenzo La Collection Momento N°2 campaign in 2018.

