Britney Spears Channels Her ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’ Days in a Metallic Catsuit & Towering Heels

Britney Spears is bringing back one of her most iconic looks in bold fashion this week.

After rediscovering the catsuit trend this year, the “Lucky” singer modeled yet another full-length, long-sleeved number today; the design featured a fitted silhouette and a zip-up closure with a metallic green coating. The long-sleeve catsuit is a shape that Spears herself used to frequent in the early to mid-2000s and 2010s — think her similar iconic red one-piece from her “Oops!… I Did It Again” music video in 2000.

To round out her already bold look this time around, Spears slipped on a set of strappy black platform sandals for one final boost of edge.

Earlier in the week, the “Womanizer” musician continued her streak of catsuits as she showed off her dance skills in the wildest leotard. The wild outfit highlighted a bodycon design and a leopard print coating matched to the same pair of strappy sandals.

While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire.

In addition to sleek pumps and chunky heels, Spears’ collection of relaxed footwear also includes affordable styles like Steve Madden platforms as well as Birkenstock Arizona sandal slides and Hoka One One Clifton sneakers. When the pop star does make a red carpet appearance, she typically selects pairs from top brands such as Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Le Silla.

Beyond her personal style repertoire, the “Toxic” musician collaborated with a mix of brands throughout her career, including creating a co-branded collection with Candies in 2010; she also previously appeared in the Kenzo La Collection Momento N°2 campaign in 2018.

