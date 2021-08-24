Britney Spears Proves ‘A Little Green Never Hurt Nobody’ In a Plunging Minidress & Leather Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Britney Spears’ latest look has us green with envy.

The “Lucky” singer proved that a “little green never hurt nobody” on her Instagram last night, showing off her chic attire before heading out for the evening. Spears’ look included a plunging minidress complete with a bodycon fit; she accented the design further with classic brown leather pointed-toe pumps atop a stiletto heel.

In a second post though, the pop star decided to switch up the look a little by putting her hair in an updo and swapping her smooth brown heels for a patterned light blue peep-toe style.

“I think I like my hair up better !!!!,” exclaimed Spears in her caption yesterday.

In addition to sleek pumps and chunky heels, Spears’ collection of relaxed footwear also includes affordable styles like Steve Madden platforms as well as Birkenstock Arizona sandal slides and Hoka One One Clifton sneakers. When the pop star does make a red carpet appearance, she typically selects pairs from top brands such as Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Le Silla.

Beyond her personal style repertoire, the “Toxic” musician collaborated with a mix of brands throughout her career, including creating a co-branded collection with Candies in 2010; she also previously appeared in the Kenzo La Collection Momento N°2 campaign in 2018.

Feeling inspired by Britney Spears' ensemble?

