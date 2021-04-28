Britney Spears Is Ready for Summer in a Puka Shell Bikini & Unexpected Leather Pumps

Britney Spears is stocking up on stylish swimwear just in time for summer.

The “Womanizer” singer showed off her fit physique on Instagram last night in two different bold bikini matches to unexpected heels. Paired with brown leather pumps, Spears first broke out a burnt orange two-piece complete with a keyhole cutout across the top and puka shell accents.

The second number featured a neon pink finish with a tie-front top and coordinating bottoms.

“In the past two weeks I’ve said that’s it … I have got to get in shape considering my boyfriend’s body is hotter than hot… And then it hit me … I might look better but I felt too vulnerable in my skin being this small !!!!,” wrote the singer in her caption. “I didn’t like it so I started boxing so now I feel stronger too !!!! We all have our own ways to work on our bodies and I respect that cause we all should … I just hope I don’t see an @innout burger any time soon.”

Yesterday’s video wasn’t the “Toxic” musician’s first time matching a bathing suit to heels. Earlier this month, in another post on social media, Spears teamed a neon yellow ruffled swimsuit to black leather pumps in a mix of ensembles.

In addition to sleek heels and chunky sandals, Spears’ collection of relaxed footwear includes affordable styles like Steve Madden platforms as well as Birkenstock Arizona sandal slides and Hoka One One Clifton sneakers. When the pop star does make a red carpet appearance, she typically selects pairs from top brands such as Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Le Silla.

Beyond her personal style repertoire, the “Gimme More” singer collaborated with a mix of brands throughout her career, including creating a co-branded collection with Candies in 2010; she also previously appeared in the Kenzo La Collection Momento N°2 campaign in 2018.

