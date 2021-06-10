Britney Spears Takes the Plunge in a Hot Pink Bathing Suit & Knee-High Boots

Britney Spears is serving up a unique outfit idea just in time for summer.

The “Womanizer” musician took to Instagram this week to show a fun way to style your bathing suits for the beach and beyond. The outfit included a hot pink plunging one-piece matched at times to a furry shawl and knee-high white patent boots; the boots came set atop a pointed toe and a lifted stiletto heel.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Spears herself is a big fan of the trend and modeled a similar pair of boots earlier this month. The “Toxic” musician took to social media on June 1 to show off an edgy ensemble, layering a furry black jacket over a neon yellow bodysuit; the bright leotard included a plunging neckline and a crisscross hold over the torso.

The finishing touch for Spears’ outfit came in the form of knee-high white boots that resembled go-go boots of the 1960s.

In addition to sleek pumps and chunky heels, Spears’ collection of relaxed footwear also includes affordable styles like Steve Madden platforms as well as Birkenstock Arizona sandal slides and Hoka One One Clifton sneakers. When the pop star does make a red carpet appearance, she typically selects pairs from top brands such as Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Le Silla.

Beyond her personal style repertoire, the “Lucky” musician collaborated with a mix of brands throughout her career, including creating a co-branded collection with Candies in 2010; she also previously appeared in the Kenzo La Collection Momento N°2 campaign in 2018.

