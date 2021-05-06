Brigitte Macron Is the Picture of French Fashion in a Blue Tweed Coat, Skinny Jeans & Slick Leather Heels

French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron attended the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of Napoleon Bonaparte’s death in Paris on Wednesday.

For the historic occasion, Brigitte herself was the picture of French fashion in a bold blue, black and white tweed coat complete with metallic buttons. The statement piece came layered over a pair of her favorite black skinny jeans for a more casual balance.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron during the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of Napoleon’s death at the Academie Francaise on May 5, 2021 in Paris. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Brigitte Macron’s heels. CREDIT: AP

For footwear, the former schoolteacher opted for her most beloved pair of heels from Louis Vuitton, the Eyeline pump. The style boasts a rounded vamp with a sharp front, contrasted by a metallic detail around the meeting point of the 4-inch stiletto lift and the heel counter. The rarer style once retailed for over $800 at time of sale.

Though the French fashion house’s Eyeline may not be on retail shelves anymore, select bold colorways of the pumps can be found on resale sites like TheRealReal and The Luxury Closet for up to $580.

French President Emmanuel Macron (C-L) and his wife Brigitte (C-R) and Jean Castex and Xavier Darcos during the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of Napoleon’s death at the Academie Francaise on May 5, 2021, in Paris. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to the French first lady’s style, she taps Louis Vuitton for everything from clothing to shoes and accessories. With footwear, specifically, she leans toward pointed-toe pumps with a stiletto or block heel usually around 4 inches high. The Eyeline silhouette from the French fashion powerhouse remains one of her favorites, of course, but she also frequents the graphic-print Matchmake pump and booties. The educator lives up to the style motifs of her native France, opting for layered looks and perfectly tailored pieces that keep up with the nation’s style aesthetic: chic, clean and understated.

