French First Lady Heads to the Polls in a Zip-Up Jacket, Classic Skinny Jeans & Her Signature Heels

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron cast their ballots for the second round of the French regional elections over the weekend.

Heading to the polls in casual fashion, the French first lady opted for a color-scheme look in a navy zip-up jacket and classic skinny jeans.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, and his wife Brigitte Macron pictured as they vote for the second round of the French regional elections, Sunday June 27, 2021, in Le Touquet, northern France. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Brigitte Macron’s heels. CREDIT: AP

When it came down to footwear, the color coordination continued with a set of pointed-toe pumps; the lifted stilettos featured navy uppers and a rounded vamp.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Brigitte Macron pictured as she votes for the second round of the French regional elections, Sunday June 27, 2021, in Le Touquet, northern France. CREDIT: AP

Earlier this month, Brigitte participated in the first round of elections in Le Touquet, France.

The first lady went business-casual for the occasion in a perfectly oversize blazer, classic skinny jeans and a white tee layered underneath. When it came down to footwear, the former schoolteacher continued the streamlined appeal of her ensemble in similar classic pumps to her pair from this weekend.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron vote at the polling station in Le Touquet, France, for the first round of the French regional elections on June 20, 2021. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to the French first lady’s style, she taps Louis Vuitton for everything from clothing to shoes and accessories. With footwear, specifically, she leans toward pointed-toe pumps with a stiletto or block heel usually around 4 inches high. The Eyeline silhouette from the French fashion powerhouse remains one of her favorites, of course, but she also frequents the graphic-print Matchmake pump and booties. The educator lives up to the style motifs of her native France, opting for layered looks and perfectly tailored pieces that keep up with the nation’s style aesthetic: chic, clean and understated.

