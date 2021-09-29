First Lady of France Is Perfectly Chic in a Silk Blouse, Blazer & Booties in Paris

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Brigitte Macron broke out even pieces from her most beloved brand this week as she visited the Bibliotheque Nationale de France.

Stopping by the national library on Tuesday alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, the French first lady layered designs from Louis Vuitton for the occasion. Her outfit included a $1,780 chain-coated silk blouse from the luxury house as well as a blue tailored blazer adorned with an LV logo patch. The finishing pieces for the look came in the form of straight-leg trousers and a color-coordinating face mask.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron visit the Richelieu site of the Bibliotheque Nationale de France, after the completion of the renovation project and the 300th anniversary of the installation of the royal collections at the BnF, Sept. 28, 2021. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Brigitte Macron’s boots. CREDIT: AP

The educator then completed her look with a set of suede pointed-toe boots set atop a sturdy mid-height heel.

Macron is a fan of an easygoing boot, wearing another silhouette from Louis Vuitton earlier this week. The pair features a smooth sock-style upper with a 3.7-inch block heel covered in the brand’s logo on a brown leather panel. While Macron’s silhouette, in particular, has since sold out, similar Matchmake ankle boots retail for over $1,700 on the brand’s website.

When it comes to the French first lady’s official style, she tends to tap Louis Vuitton for everything from clothing to shoes and accessories. With footwear, specifically, she leans toward pointed-toe pumps with a stiletto or block heel usually around 4 inches high. The Eyeline silhouette from the French fashion powerhouse remains one of her favorites, of course, but she also frequents the graphic-print Matchmake pump and booties.

The teacher lives up to the style motifs of her native France, opting for layered looks and perfectly tailored pieces that keep up with the nation’s style aesthetic: chic, clean and understated.

