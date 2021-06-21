France’s First Lady Votes in a Parisian-Chic Blazer, Skinny Jeans & Suede Pumps

The President of France Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron voted in the first round of the French regional elections.

Heading to the polls in Le Touquet, France, the first lady went business-casual for the occasion in a perfectly oversize blazer, classic skinny jeans and a white tee layered underneath.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron vote at the polling station in Le Touquet, France, for the first round of the French regional elections on June 20, 2021. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Brigitte Macron’s heels. CREDIT: AP

When it came down to footwear, the former schoolteacher continued the streamlined appeal of her ensemble in classic pumps. The pointed-toe pair featured suede blue uppers and a towering stiletto heel that appeared to measure close to 5 inches in height.

When it comes to the French first lady’s style, she taps Louis Vuitton for everything from clothing to shoes and accessories. With footwear, specifically, she leans toward pointed-toe pumps with a stiletto or block heel usually around 4 inches high. The Eyeline silhouette from the French fashion powerhouse remains one of her favorites, of course, but she also frequents the graphic-print Matchmake pump and booties. The educator lives up to the style motifs of her native France, opting for layered looks and perfectly tailored pieces that keep up with the nation’s style aesthetic: chic, clean and understated.

