First Lady of France Is a Vision in White Thanks to Her Puff-Sleeve Gown & Silver-Capped Pumps

The first couple of France, Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron, welcomed esteemed guests to Paris this week for an official state dinner.

The French first lady herself went glam for the occasion, opting for a bright white gown complete with puffed sleeves and an embellished belt.

French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron host a state dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on July 5, 2021. CREDIT: AP

The tones of her dress were then reflected into her choice of footwear, peeping out from the floor-sweeping hem of the gown. The pointed-toe pumps featured classic white uppers and a lifted stiletto heel with a contrasting metallic silver cap toe.

French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron host a state dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on July 5, 2021. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Brigitte Macron’s heels. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to the French first lady’s official style, she tends to tap Louis Vuitton for everything from clothing to shoes and accessories. With footwear, specifically, she leans toward pointed-toe pumps with a stiletto or block heel usually around 4 inches high. The Eyeline silhouette from the French fashion powerhouse remains one of her favorites, of course, but she also frequents the graphic-print Matchmake pump and booties. The educator lives up to the style motifs of her native France, opting for layered looks and perfectly tailored pieces that keep up with the nation’s style aesthetic: chic, clean and understated.

