French First Lady Goes Monochrome-Chic in a Peacoat, Pleated Dress & Silver-Sliced Heels

French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron visited the French National Center for Space Studies on Thursday to watch the landing of NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover on the planet Mars.

Meeting with scientists and astronauts alike, the French first couple coordinated their attire for the event in matching navy ensembles. Brigitte’s own look layered a double-breasted peacoat over a pleated midi-length dress with a blue face mask to tout.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron visit the French National Center for Space Studies (CNES) to watch the landing of NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover on the planet Mars, in Paris on Feb. 18. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Brigitte Macron’s heels. CREDIT: AP

In addition to her layered look, the former schoolteacher opted for her most beloved pair of heels from Louis Vuitton, the Eyeline pump. The style boasts a rounded vamp with a sharp front, contrasted by a metallic detail around the meeting point of the 4-inch stiletto lift and the heel counter. The rarer style once retailed for over $800 at the time of sale.

Though the French fashion house’s Eyeline may not be on retail shelves anymore, select bold colorways of the pumps can be found on resale sites like TheRealReal and The Luxury Closet for up to $580.

When it comes to the French first lady’s style, she oftentimes favors Louis Vuitton once more when it comes to clothing in addition to shoes and accessories. With footwear, specifically, she leans toward pointed-toe pumps with a stiletto or block heel usually around 4 inches high. The Eyeline silhouette from the French fashion powerhouse remains one of her favorites, of course, but she also frequents the graphic-print Matchmake pump and booties. The former educator lives up to the style motifs of her native France, opting for layered looks and perfectly tailored pieces that keep up with the nation’s style aesthetic: chic, clean and understated.

