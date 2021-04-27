Brigitte Macron Complements Her Monochrome Shift Dress & Peacoat With Matching Tights & Pumps

French first lady Brigitte Macron and French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender to the Elysée Palace in Paris yesterday.

The French first lady gave her take on monochrome styling for the working lunch, layering a classic double-breasted coat over a coordinating beige shift dress with a matching face mask to tout.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Monday, April 26. CREDIT: AP

In addition to her color-themed layered look, the former schoolteacher opted for her most beloved pair of heels from Louis Vuitton, the Eyeline pump. The style boasts a rounded vamp with a sharp front, contrasted by a metallic detail around the meeting point of the 4-inch stiletto lift and the heel counter. The rarer style once retailed for over $800 at time of sale.

Though the French fashion house’s Eyeline may not be on retail shelves anymore, select bold colorways of the pumps can be found on resale sites like TheRealReal and The Luxury Closet for up to $580.

French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, and French First Lady Brigitte Macron, left, pose with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, second right, and his wife Elke Buedenbender, right, upon their arrival at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Monday, April 26. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to the French first lady’s style, she oftentimes favors Louis Vuitton once more when it comes to clothing in addition to shoes and accessories. With footwear, specifically, she leans toward pointed-toe pumps with a stiletto or block heel usually around 4 inches high. The Eyeline silhouette from the French fashion powerhouse remains one of her favorites, of course, but she also frequents the graphic-print Matchmake pump and booties. The educator lives up to the style motifs of her native France, opting for layered looks and perfectly tailored pieces that keep up with the nation’s style aesthetic: chic, clean and understated.

