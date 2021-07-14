French’s First Lady Commemorates Bastille Day in a Pleated Dress & Baby Blue Pumps

Brigitte Macron commemorated Bastille Day today alongside her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron; Bastille Day honors the storming of the Bastille military prison in 1789 and the spark behind the French revolution.

For the French National Day, the country’s first lady opted for a soft blue monochrome ensemble. The outfit included a structured midi-length dress with a drop-waist pleated skirt and a long-sleeve finish.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, Senate President Gerard Larcher and government members prior to the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 14, 2021. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Brigitte Macron’s heels. CREDIT: AP

To match the dress, the educator then broke out the same shade of baby blue when it came to footwear. The pointed-toe pumps offered a classic silhouette with a rounded vamp and lifted stiletto heel, appearing to measure close to 4 inches in height.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Major names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

When it comes to the French first lady’s official style, she tends to tap Louis Vuitton for everything from clothing to shoes and accessories. With footwear, specifically, she leans toward pointed-toe pumps with a stiletto or block heel usually around 4 inches high. The Eyeline silhouette from the French fashion powerhouse remains one of her favorites, of course, but she also frequents the graphic-print Matchmake pump and booties. The educator lives up to the style motifs of her native France, opting for layered looks and perfectly tailored pieces that keep up with the nation’s style aesthetic: chic, clean and understated.

