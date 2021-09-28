×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

France’s First Lady Breaks Out a Royal Blue Coat & Logomania Boots for a Visit to the Louvre

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
brigitte-macron-blue-coat-heels-boots-france
Brigitte Macron’s Footwear Style
Brigitte Macron’s Footwear Style
Brigitte Macron’s Footwear Style
Brigitte Macron’s Footwear Style
View Gallery 44 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The first lady of France Brigitte Macron joined French President Emmanuel Macron along with the Greek Prime Minister for a visit to the historic Louvre museum this week.

For the eventful afternoon, Brigitte brought color into her autumnal style in a royal blue coat and a white collared blouse; the look also included black straight-leg trousers and a coordinating leather pouch.

brigitte macron, blue coat, white blouse, trousers, pants, boots, booties, louis vuitton, paris, louvre, museum, greek prime minister
Emmanuel Macron, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Brigitte Macron and Mareva Grabowski Mitsotakis. French President Emmanuel Macron and the Prime Minister of Greek Kyriakos Mitsotakis visiting the exhibition Paris-Athens, Birth of Modern Greece at the Louvre museum, Sept. 27.
CREDIT: AP

brigitte macron, blue coat, white blouse, trousers, pants, boots, booties, louis vuitton, paris, louvre, museum, greek prime minister
A closer view of Brigitte Macron’s booties.
CREDIT: AP

The French first lady then represented her nation in a pair of boots from French fashion house Louis Vuitton. The pair features a smooth sock-style upper with a 3.7-inch block heel covered in the brand’s logo on a brown leather panel. While Macron’s silhouette, in particular, has since sold out, similar Matchmake ankle boots retail for over $1,700 on the brand’s website.

brigitte macron, blue coat, white blouse, trousers, pants, boots, booties, louis vuitton, paris, louvre, museum, greek prime minister
France’s President Emmanuel Macron, left, and his wife Brigitte Macron, welcome the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski, prior to a dinner at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Sept. 27.
CREDIT: AP

brigitte macron, blue coat, white blouse, trousers, pants, boots, booties, louis vuitton, paris, louvre, museum, greek prime ministerbrigitte macron, blue coat, white blouse, trousers, pants, boots, booties, louis vuitton, paris, louvre, museum, greek prime minister
A closer view of Brigitte Macron’s booties.
CREDIT: AP

louis vuitton, booties
Louis Vuitton Matchmake boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

When it comes to the French first lady’s official style, she tends to tap Louis Vuitton for everything from clothing to shoes and accessories. With footwear, specifically, she leans toward pointed-toe pumps with a stiletto or block heel usually around 4 inches high. The Eyeline silhouette from the French fashion powerhouse remains one of her favorites, of course, but she also frequents the graphic-print Matchmake pump and booties.

The educator lives up to the style motifs of her native France, opting for layered looks and perfectly tailored pieces that keep up with the nation’s style aesthetic: chic, clean and understated.

Recreate Brigitte Macron’s look for fall in these sock-style black boots.

black boots, booties, sock style, gianvito rossi
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Gianvito Rossi Heeled Boots, $398 (was $995).

black boots, booties, sock style, steve madden
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Discreet Booties, $120.

black boots, booties, sock style, vagabond
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Vagabond Shoemakers MYA Boots, $160.

Click through the gallery for more of Brigitte Macron’s glam style over the years.

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad