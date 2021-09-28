France’s First Lady Breaks Out a Royal Blue Coat & Logomania Boots for a Visit to the Louvre

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The first lady of France Brigitte Macron joined French President Emmanuel Macron along with the Greek Prime Minister for a visit to the historic Louvre museum this week.

For the eventful afternoon, Brigitte brought color into her autumnal style in a royal blue coat and a white collared blouse; the look also included black straight-leg trousers and a coordinating leather pouch.

Emmanuel Macron, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Brigitte Macron and Mareva Grabowski Mitsotakis. French President Emmanuel Macron and the Prime Minister of Greek Kyriakos Mitsotakis visiting the exhibition Paris-Athens, Birth of Modern Greece at the Louvre museum, Sept. 27. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Brigitte Macron’s booties. CREDIT: AP

The French first lady then represented her nation in a pair of boots from French fashion house Louis Vuitton. The pair features a smooth sock-style upper with a 3.7-inch block heel covered in the brand’s logo on a brown leather panel. While Macron’s silhouette, in particular, has since sold out, similar Matchmake ankle boots retail for over $1,700 on the brand’s website.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron, left, and his wife Brigitte Macron, welcome the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski, prior to a dinner at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Sept. 27. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Brigitte Macron’s booties. CREDIT: AP

Louis Vuitton Matchmake boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

When it comes to the French first lady’s official style, she tends to tap Louis Vuitton for everything from clothing to shoes and accessories. With footwear, specifically, she leans toward pointed-toe pumps with a stiletto or block heel usually around 4 inches high. The Eyeline silhouette from the French fashion powerhouse remains one of her favorites, of course, but she also frequents the graphic-print Matchmake pump and booties.

The educator lives up to the style motifs of her native France, opting for layered looks and perfectly tailored pieces that keep up with the nation’s style aesthetic: chic, clean and understated.

Recreate Brigitte Macron’s look for fall in these sock-style black boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Gianvito Rossi Heeled Boots, $398 (was $995).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Discreet Booties, $120.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Vagabond Shoemakers MYA Boots, $160.

Click through the gallery for more of Brigitte Macron’s glam style over the years.