Blake Lively Hits the Gym in a Sports Bra, New Balances & Everyone’s Favorite Biker Shorts

Forget hot girl summer — Blake Lively made a case for “cold girl summer” today at the gym.

The “Age of Adaline” actress showed off her athletic attire on her Instagram Stories this afternoon, pausing her workout for a quick mirror selfie between sets. For her gym session, Lively prepped for movement in a taupe scoop-neck sports bra and navy biker shorts.

Biker shorts rose to prominence in 2020 during a newfound appreciation for athleisure and comfortable attire, spotted on the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emily Ratajkowski and a slew of other major celebs in the past year alone. In 2021, the easygoing silhouette is continuing to remain a staple in stars’ off-duty rotations as well.

Blake Lively works out in biker shorts and New Balance sneakers, July 7. CREDIT: Courtesy of Blake Lively/Instagram

When it came down to footwear, the actress opted for a relaxed pair of kicks from one of the biggest athletic brands: New Balance. The sportswear powerhouse was named the 2020 Athletic Brand of the Year for the FN Achievement Awards thanks to its successes in the sneaker world with hit collaborations and new must-have silhouettes. Similar silhouettes to Lively’s own navy New Balance pair retail for $75 on the brand’s website.

If it’s not New Balance, you can also find the “A Simple Favor” actress in Swoosh kicks from Nike. In April, for example, Lively joined her husband Ryan Reynolds in comfy-chic fashion as they brought their 4-year-old daughter Inez to school.

The couple — who also shares two more daughters, James, 6, and Betty, 1, together — made their way across lower Manhattan on Tuesday along with their dog, too. Lively stayed comfortable as she modeled a cozy ankle-length cardigan layered with a striped scarf and flared yoga pants. As for footwear, both mom and dad tapped Nike for their sneakers of the day in coordinating Air Max silhouettes. While the “Deadpool” actor modeled a navy and white pair, his “Gossip Girl” counterpart broke out a buzzy set of Air Max 1 sneakers.

The “Desert Sand” colorway debuted in May 2018 with neutral tones reminiscent of the sandy shores. Contrasted by a black Swoosh, the sneaker now resells for upwards of $400 to $500 at StockX.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds pictured taking their daughter to school in downtown Manhattan, April 27. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Splash News

As for Lively, the actress oftentimes favors heels from Christian Louboutin when she isn’t in casual duds. Fans of Blake Lively’s style know that red bottom heels are no new thing in her closet. The Los Angeles native continues to support the French designer as she has for over a decade now, wearing his pieces for everything from movie premieres to off-duty outings to even the 2018 Met Gala.

Prep for the gym like Blake Lively in these similar New Balance sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Buy Now: New Balance Cush+ 715v4, $75.

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Buy Now: New Balance Fresh Foam Arishiv3, $70.

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Buy Now: New Balance NB Energize Sport, $60 (was $65).

Click through the gallery for more Blake Lively’s best shoe moments over the years.