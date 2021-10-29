Blake Lively Has a Spirited Halloween With a Butter Yellow Sweater, Classic Leggings & a Bottle of Betty Buzz

Blake Lively is celebrating Halloween this weekend with a buzz.

The “Gossip Girl” alumna promoted her new sparkling non-alcoholic mixers brand, Betty Buzz, on Instagram last night ahead of the upcoming holiday. Posing in front of a carved pumpkin filled with the drinks, Lively gave a thumbs up in a butter yellow sweater and black leggings with a chain necklace to match.

“I fought. But the ice won,” wrote the actress in her caption.

Lively’s Instagram feed as of late has been filled with new posts for her blossoming brand. In one image, the “A Simple Favor” actress sipped on the beverage as she modeled cherry red overalls and a gingham bustier top. Another photoshoot also places Lively in a classic black tank top and perfect golden hour lighting.

Earlier this year, Lively kicked off her birthday celebrations early in chic style.

As seen on her Instagram Stories and reposted by a fan account, the actress, who turned 34 years old on Aug. 25, started her festivities yesterday in an ethereal green dress from Teuta Matoshi; the ankle-length number featured a structured bustier bodice with a flowing tulle skirt and tied straps, all accented with small cherries across the entirety of the design.

To complement the dress, Lively switched out her typical heels and sandals for a trending silhouette for fall: chunky loafers. The red leather design updates a classic penny loafer with high-shine leather uppers and a white topstitch finish. Titled the Mocalaureat silhouette, fans can shop Lively’s choice of Christian Louboutin shoes for $795 at MyTheresa.

As for Lively, the “Green Lantern” actress oftentimes favors heels from Christian Louboutin when she isn’t in its flatter silhouettes. Lovers of Blake Lively’s style know that red bottom heels are no new thing in her closet. The Los Angeles native continues to support the French designer as she has for over a decade now, wearing his pieces for everything from movie premieres to off-duty outings to even the 2018 Met Gala.

