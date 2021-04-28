Blake Lively Cozies Up in a Cardigan, Yoga Pants & ‘Desert Sand’ Nikes With Ryan Reynolds & 4-Year-Old Daughter Inez

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Blake Lively joined her husband Ryan Reynolds in comfy-chic fashion as they brought their 4-year-old daughter Inez to school this week.

The couple — who also shares two more daughters, James, 6, and Betty, 1, together — made their way across lower Manhattan on Tuesday along with their dog, too. Lively stayed comfortable as she modeled a cozy ankle-length cardigan layered with a striped scarf and flared yoga pants. Reynolds opted for a more dad-chic moment for his outfit, matching a suede jacket to navy chinos.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds pictured taking their daughter to school in downtown Manhattan, April 27. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Splash News

A closer view of Blake Lively’s sneakers. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Splash News

As for footwear, both mom and dad tapped Nike for their sneakers of the day in coordinating Air Max silhouettes. While the “Deadpool” actor modeled a navy and white pair, his “Gossip Girl” counterpart broke out a buzzy set of Air Max 1 sneakers.

The “Desert Sand” colorway debuted in May 2018 with neutral tones reminiscent of the sandy shores. Contrasted by a black Swoosh, the sneaker now resells for upwards of $400 to $500 at StockX.

As for Lively, the “A Simple Favor” star oftentimes favors heels from Christian Louboutin when she isn’t in casual duds. Fans of Blake Lively’s style know that red bottom heels are no new thing in her closet. The actress continues to support the French designer as she has for over a decade now, wearing his pieces for everything from movie premieres to off-duty outings to even the 2018 Met Gala.

“There was so much effort, especially that year, and it was linked to something that I like,” Louboutin explained to FN when reflecting on the event in 2018. “It was a vision of a very baroque idea of religion… really extravagant in a religious way, which you barely see in reality. It was something out of an incredible movie.”

