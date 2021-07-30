Billie Eilish Is ‘Happier Than Ever’ in a Slouchy Sweater, Pleated Skirt & Footless Tights

Billie Eilish released her new album today and with it came a slew of new videos and photoshoots.

The “Happier Than Ever” musician graced her 88.3 million followers with a look into her album before it was released last night, sharing new artwork with a solo shot of herself. In the image, Eilish perfectly combined both sides of her style — old and new — in a slouchy oversize sweater layered with a pleated Gucci skirt. The ensemble added in one finally cozy touch with footless thigh-high stockings in a coordinating brown shade.

Earlier this month, Eilish took to Instagram to show off another edgy outfit in a series of selfies.

The ensemble layered a corset from Miaou over a lace bralette; similar tops from the brand retail for $225 at Revolve. The statement piece was then balanced out with a crochet-knit shirt, surprisingly comfortable loungewear pants and endless layers of chunky jewelry.

As for Eilish herself, it appears she has a new sneaker in the works with Jordan Brand. The Nike-owned label reportedly tapped Grammy Award-winning musician Billie Eilish for its next collaborative sneaker. As spotted on Kenneth Myers Jr.’s sneaker leak Instagram account, the “Bad Guy” singer will be transforming the classic Air Jordan 1 KO silhouette with a neon yellow-green twist.

Throughout the past few years, Eilish developed a signature aesthetic recognizable for its oversize appeal and common logo-coated pieces — think too-large Gucci shirts and printed Burberry trousers. Nowadays, the 19-year-old has begun transitioning into a more mature and personal taste of style. Her typical oversize fashion still peeks through, this time complemented by bustiers, soft sweaters and silky skirts.

