Billie Eilish Changes the Game in a Graphic Corset, Crocheted Top & Cozy Pants

Billie Eilish has been keeping everyone on their toes since her unexpected Vogue cover shoot in May.

Now, the musician’s style is a curveball of a gift that keeps on giving, with twists and turns at every outing and social media post. Just last night, for example, Eilish took to Instagram to show off another edgy outfit in a series of selfies.

The ensemble layered a corset from Miaou over a lace bralette; similar tops from the brand retail for $225 at Revolve. The statement piece was then balanced out with a crochet-knit shirt, surprisingly comfortable loungewear pants and endless layers of chunky jewelry.

Fishnet, crocheted fabric and open-knit materials come together as a major trend for celeb style in 2021. Whether it’s a netted gown on the red carpet or Bottega Veneta’s cult-favorite sandals, Rihanna, Gabrielle Union and Dua Lipa are amongst the many who have modeled these fabrics over the past few weeks alone.

As for Eilish herself, it appears she has a new sneaker in the works with Jordan Brand.

The Nike-owned label reportedly tapped Grammy Award-winning musician Billie Eilish for its next collaborative sneaker. As spotted on Kenneth Myers Jr.’s sneaker leak Instagram account, the “Bad Guy” singer will be transforming the classic Air Jordan 1 KO silhouette with a neon yellow-green twist.

Neither Jordan Brand nor Eilish have confirmed any information on the collaboration at time of publication.

Throughout the past few years, Eilish developed a signature aesthetic recognizable for its oversize appeal and common logo-coated pieces — think too-large Gucci shirts and printed Burberry trousers. Nowadays, the 19-year-old has begun transitioning into a more mature and personal taste of style. Her typical oversize fashion still peeks through, this time complemented by bustiers, soft sweaters and silky skirts.

Click through the gallery for more of Billie Eilish’s signature style over the years.