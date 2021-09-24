Bia Pops in the Brightest Lingerie Set & Slime Green Boots for Savage x Fenty Performance

Bia was one to watch during Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 3, which debuted on Amazon Prime Videos today.

The “Whole Lotta Money” artist took the microphone for a performance during the intimates line’s special, modeling pieces from the line during her set. Bia’s look went for a monochrome appeal in a neon yellow lace bralette with coordinating bottoms and a layered skirt, all tied together with sleek yellow gloves; fans can shop for Bia’s Savage x Fenty look now via Amazon.

BIA (C) performs during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on September 24, 2021. CREDIT: Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

To give her look a powerful final punch, the musician’s outfit came complete with statement boots. The metallic green pair included a pointed toe and stiletto heel, hitting just below the knee. The design comes courtesy of Alexandre Vauthier with similar silhouettes retailing for close to $1,400 at Farfetch.

From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller boots on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

BIA performs during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on September 24, 2021. CREDIT: Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

A closer view of BIA’s boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

The annual Savage x Fenty Show streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries worldwide beginning on Friday, Sept. 24. Viewing is free for Amazon Prime Members and products are immediately able to shop online.

This year’s lineup features performances from artists like Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA herself, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novah. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 also features special appearances from Adriana Lima, Aleali May, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Troye Sivan and more.

