Beyoncé Mixes Athleisure & Cowgirl Style in a Cropped Hoodie, Cow Print Skirt & Platform Sneakers

A new Adidas x Ivy Park collection is on its way — but this isn’t Beyoncé’s first rodeo.

The “Crazy In Love” musician posed in another bold look from the upcoming “Ivy Rodeo” capsule on the brand’s Instagram page today, also debuting its first children’s collection. Bey herself modeled pieces from the collab including a cropped lavender hoodie and a funky cow-print mini skirt featuring the same shade of purple and a button-up finish.

The finishing touch for the singer’s look came in the form of chunky platform sneakers set with smooth white leather uppers and a coating of signature Three Stripes in blue overlays.

The IVY PARK family now includes kids. #ivyparkrodeo.

Launches August 19th https://t.co/4s0odfXSub and select stores globally August 20th pic.twitter.com/DQggmZ4lUn — IVY PARK (@WeAreIvyPark) August 11, 2021

Earlier this week, giving her best go at Western style, Beyoncé broke out a denim bustier-style bodysuit from the collab along with a matching jean jacket and cowboy hat.

Saddling up, the “Lemonade” artist completed her look with a set of chunky platform sneakers from the new capsule; the lifted pair features blue Three Stripes atop a lugged outsole and smooth leather uppers. The new collection debuts on Aug. 19 at Adidas.com.

#IVYPARKRODEO

Available August 19th at https://t.co/4s0odfXSub:

US/CA: 2pm EST

LAM: 12pm LOCAL TIME

EU: 12pm CEST

APAC: 12pm LOCAL TIME pic.twitter.com/kPfhthV8ik — IVY PARK (@WeAreIvyPark) August 9, 2021

As for Beyoncé herself, when she isn’t in pieces from her own athleisure line, the “Run the World” singer can be found in top-level designs courtesy of Balmain, Schiaparelli, Brother Vellies, Alexander McQueen and more. Her titles beyond her on-trend fashion range from Pepsi brand ambassador to now 28-time Grammy Award winner.

While Beyoncé’s upcoming Adidas x Ivy Park collection has yet to launch, you can shop these similar shoes to achieve the singer’s bold style.

